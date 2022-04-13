Salman Khan is one of the greatest superstars of the current generation who has proved time and again that he is not just a capable actor but also a very bankable one. The actor’s bachelorhood has always been a topic of discussion for the fans and looks like Bhaijaan fans have now found a new angle on his love life. A picture of the actor, sharing eye contact with a fan has lately been taking the internet by storm and fans seem to love the idea.

For the unversed, Salman is working on a series of projects this year and some of them are already creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. The third instalment of the Tiger series is currently in the production stage and will reportedly hit the theatres in 2023. The movie, which is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films is also expected to have Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role which is adding to the anticipation around the film.

In a recent photograph going viral on Instagram, Salman Khan can be seen greeting a young beautiful woman with a sweet smile while she looks all smitten with him. The picture, clicked in a theatre, has Salman walking down the stairway while the lady is seated on the last seat of her row. She is seen resting her head on her right-hand palm while looking at him. This fan moment and eye contact is now leaving the internet with ideas as they have flooded the comments section with compliments not just for Salman but also for the lady in the photograph.

“Whats the tag line where she hs looking beautiful and fida salman”, a comment said

“So sweet MashAllah ❤️❤️😍”, another one said.

“Salman bhai shaadi kar lo”, another internet user wrote

“Bhai nay jo bola voh final”, another fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Being Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan_98)

