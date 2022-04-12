Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s relationship is a tale as old as time. Reportedly the two started dating in 2005 and parted ways in 2010 when Kat’s romance rumours with Ranbir Kapoor started doing the rounds in the entertainment industry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Salman slammed a media portal for asking about his relationship with Katrina. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Salman started dating Katrina post his split with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor has always been very private about his personal life and doesn’t discuss his love life in interviews. If the reports are to be believed, the Tiger actor is currently dating Romanian beauty Iulia Vântur.

Back in the day, during an interview with India TV, Salman Khan was asked about his relationship with Katrina Kaif. Dodging the question, the actor said, “There are so many other problems affecting people in the country, why is Salman-Katrina relationship national news?”

Salman Khan never shies away from expressing his thoughts on anything and everything. He’s pretty vocal with his fans but tolerates no bullsh*t when it comes to his personal or professional life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Salman and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for Tiger 3 and fans are desperately waiting to see them together on the silver screen soon.

And as far as their love lives are concerned, Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal last year in December and their wedding was the talk of the town.

Now, fans are waiting for Salman Khan to get married and well, let’s see when that will happen.

