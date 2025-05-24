Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. The film was also showcased at the Berlin Film Festival. But did you know that before the film’s release, Bhansali was actually worried about Jaya Bachchan’s reaction? Read on to know more.

Bhansali Reminisced How Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Was Premiered At Berlin Film Festival

In an old interview with Star Plus’s show Star Talk (via Bollywood Shaadis), SLB recalled how Jaya Bachchan recommended the film at the Berlin Film Festival. “It was wonderful that it was selected in Berlin; it has now gone to every festival. There were two people responsible for it. One was Dorothy, who came here from Berlin to select the film, and a taxi driver said, ‘Memsahab, aap ye picture dekho hamare saath.’ He went with her; he sat with her, explained the film to her, and she fell in love with the film,” he shared.

The director then added, “And there was Jaya Bachchan, who recommended the film very strongly to Berlin. She came and saw the film, and the day she saw the film, she came out, smiled at me, and left. I thought she hated the film; it was before the release of the film. And then she called me one day and said, ‘You thought I hated the film, but my way of saying that I like the film was to recommend it to Berlin and see to it that it goes over there.”

Bhansali’s Collaboration With Salman, Aishwarya & Ajay

For the unversed, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starred Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. Bhansali then collaborated with Salman Khan in Saawariya (2007), with Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), and with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Guzaarish (2010) again in different roles. On the professional front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now gearing up for his upcoming movie Love & War. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

