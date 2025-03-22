In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker shared his experience on working with superstars like Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, and a few more. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, SLB shared, “What Shah Rukh Khan did in Devdas is very special. Those close-ups, those moments, the fragility of a man who is always in control, were an audience; his arms were up.”

“But, in the film, he just became fragile; he said, ‘kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai’ and looked at those eyes.’ So, they were all talented,” he added.

King Khan was a big star back in the 2000’s after delivering several successful movies like Mohabbatein, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Devdas.

Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Devdas was very different, where he played the role of a complex, brittle, and dejected person who was torn between his family and love.

