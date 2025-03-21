Shah Rukh Khan rose from the ashes, quite literally. He’s one of the richest celebrities in India today, with a staggering net worth of 7,300 crores. But he was an ordinary Delhi munda who chased his dreams, including his bungalow Mannat, which is valued at 200 crores today. Scroll below for a lesser-known story about how he brought his Bandra house!

Not only his fans, but many (now reputed) Bollywood celebrities also once clicked themselves outside Mannat as they dreamed of making it big in the film industry. Interestingly, SRK was one of them. He was shooting the film Yess Boss outside the iconic Mumbai bungalow in the 1990s when the thought of buying it crossed his mind.

Choreographer Ahmed Khan revealed to Lehren Metro, “We were shooting ‘Chand Taare’ outside Mannat, and the watchman shooed us away. There’s a shot of a Parsi couple driving, and Shah Rukh jumps on the car. We took that shot and the watchman shooed us. Shah Rukh jokingly said, ‘Khareed lu kya? Fir shot lenge.’ He told the entire unit, ‘Yeh khareed lu kya?'”

While Ahmed Khan and the rest of the Yes Boss cast thought SRK was joking, he was quite serious about it. Shah Rukh Khan worked hard and made his dreams come true when he purchased his Mumbai house in 2001.

Interestingly, the house was earlier called ‘Villa Vienna’ and belonged to Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust. The Pathaan superstar bought the house at 13.01 crores, and today, it’s valued 1437% higher, at 200 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan is truly an inspiration, and this trivia has made us respect him even more! Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Mannat is currently under renovation. As per reports, two more floors will be added to his plush bungalow. SRK along with Gauri Khan and their kids will be temporarily shifting to a luxury apartment in Pali Hill. They will be paying a monthly rent of a whopping 24 lakhs.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in King. It also features her daughter Suhana Khan and John Abraham.

