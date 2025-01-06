Recently a picture of Shah Rukh Khan along with Gauri Khan wearing a Hijab has been going viral and fans have unnecessarily been thinking too much about the AI-generated pictures wondering if Gauri has converted to Islam. Clearly, there is no truth to the pictures but do you the power couple once actually converted their names for a reason!

Yes, you read that right, it was the initial years of their courtship when SRK was supposedly Abhinav! Whereas Gauri was announced as Ayesha by the Jawan actor at their wedding reception, leaving everyone surprised!

However, before you jump the gun, let us tell you that this conversion was fake, and one of them used it as a prank while the other one used it as a shield in front of their families. Scroll down to read what happened and why Shah Rukh Khan was called Abhinav and Gauri Khan was called Ayesha!

Shah Rukh Khan Was Abhinav!

In one of her interviews with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Gauri Khan once admitted that she introduced SRK to her family as Abhinav so that they would assume he was a Hindu. The superstar’s wife said, “We changed his name to Abhinav, so they feel he is a Hindu boy, but that was really silly and very childish.”

Gauri Wear Your Burqa!

Meanwhile, at their wedding reception, Shah Rukh Khan put his humor on another pedestal when he announced Gauri Khan as Ayesha to scare her family. In one of his oldest interviews with Farida Jalal, the Pathaan superstar said, “They were all talking in Punjabi. So, I looked at the time and said, ‘OK, Gauri, put on your burqa, and let’s read the namaaz now.’ The whole family stared at us, wondering if I had changed her religion. So I told them, ‘From now on, she will wear a burqa all the time, she won’t ever leave the house, and her name will be changed to Ayesha, and she will be like this.”

Well, surely the families accepted Gauri and Shah Rukh as they were, along with their religion, and the couple has been happily married since October 25, 1991, living with their children Aryan, Suhana, and Abram.

