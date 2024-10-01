Shah Rukh and Gauri have given major couple goals. Their love story is still a favorite among fans, but did you know that Gauri Khan rejected his proposal not once but twice?

Yes, you heard it right! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by his now wife Gauri Khan twice. When SRK was 18 years old, he met Gauri Khan for the first time at a common friend’s party back in 1984. He saw Gauri enjoying a dance with another man. Being a shy man, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t ask her to dance at first.

Later, SRK told Priety Zinta, “I’m not overly cool with women, I was never the guy to ask ‘May I have the next dance please’. But there was this girl in front of me, so I asked him who she was. He went to find out and danced with her. He came and told me, ‘She was waiting for her boyfriend.’

Further, the actor recalled how talkative she was at that time. “She talked a lot, which is very strange, because you know Gauri, she doesn’t talk much. She then explained that she wasn’t waiting for her boyfriend, but for her brother. She just used that line so she wouldn’t have to dance with any cheapskate.”

SRK tried proposing to Gauri, but she rejected for once as her parents didn’t like him. She further went to Mumbai, without telling Shah Rukh Khan. Being madly in love, he sold his camera to move in the city streets with his friends just to meet her once again. He, along with his friends, used to search for Gauri in the city and lastly found her at a beach in Mumbai. He once again proposed to her, but Gauri had a firm decision and rejected his proposal for the second time. “I found her, I told her, let’s get married. She refused even then, she was quite hard-hearted. A year later, my mother died, so she felt sorry for me. So she said, let’s get married. She didn’t want me to be an actor. So I said okay, let’s get married. My producers said not to marry, “Bachelor hero ki fan following zyada hoti hai, but I said, ‘Mushkil se pataya, shaadi karni padegi.”

Against all odds, they both stuck to each other and got happily married on October 25, 1991. With a heart of gold Shah Rukh Khan got married to Gauri Khan in Hindu style, respecting her religion. He once in an interview, revealed, “After dancing, I came and sat down at the mandap. I felt that in no way it should come across to anyone that being not from the same religion, I’m making fun of religion. I wanted to show seriousness towards it. So I became a little serious and got into method acting. Once they started the ceremony, I kept asking questions and so a 45 minute ceremony became 2 hours and everyone said “don’t take it so seriously.” He then said, “The lesson in all of this was to respect one respect but it should not come in the way of love.”

