Shah Rukh Khan…naam to suna hoga! Well, jokes apart, the Bollywood superstar needs no introduction. For the past three decades, the ‘Jawan’ star has been ruling over millions of hearts, not only for his performances but also for his wit, his kindness and charming personality.

From a common man to a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan’s meteoric rise in Bollywood has been an inspiration for many. He is the real life example of ‘From Zero to Hero’. But he had his own share of struggles and it was definitely not a cakewalk for him. King Khan went through a long period of struggle where he auditioned for films, did shows for TV, and hosted as well.

Today, he is a STAR in the truest sense and not only him but his family has also been enjoying the limelight since a long time, owing to Shah Rukh Khan’s massive stardom. But do you know that there was a time when Gauri Khan, the actor’s lady love wanted Shah Rukh Khan’s films to flop? Yes, you read that right. Scroll down to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut with the show, Fauji in 1989 and went to make a mark in Bollywood with his debut film Deewana in 1991. After the massive success of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan‘, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his third release of the year, ‘Dunki’.

While, we all know how Gauri Khan has been a constant source of support for the actor, here’s something which she had revealed long back. In an interview with fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for NDTV Good Times, Gauri had opened up about how she had reacted when Shah Rukh Khan wanted to shift to Mumbai and how his wife desperately wanted his films to flop.

During the interview, when Sandeep Khosla asked Gauri about how she must have stood like a rock or pillar of support behind Shah Rukh Khan, the interior designer denied it and said, “Well, actually, that’s not true.”

Gauri added, “Because I was not too happy about him coming to Bombay. I actually didn’t even know when he became a star. It was very shocking for me first to be here, and films and everything. It was very, very difficult. I actually didn’t want his films to do well. I thought if it flopped, I should go back to Delhi. Because when you are so young and I got married at 21. Films, how and what happens, everything was so new. For me it was like nothing should run and everything should be a flop.”

Gauri further said, “At times when his films did well, what had hit us, I was not even aware of what was happening.” Though she couldn’t recall the name of the ‘Pathaan‘ star’s first film, which was Deewana, after being reminded, Gauri added, “So you just forget. So Deewana did well and before we knew it was Dilwale. It was amazing. I didn’t even know when he became a big star.”

Gauri also revealed how Shah Rukh Khan was always extremely ambitious. She said, “From his childhood, in school, in college, he’s always been on top whether it’s his football, hockey, whatever he touched, his theatre, anything. For me whatever he would touch would be gold. I think that’s my smartness that I chose the right guy. I am lucky to have him.”

