Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is known for her roles in Bollywood films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Selfiee amongst others, is currently stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war with Palestinian terror group Hamas. While earlier her team was unable to establish contact, now the latest report says that Nushrratt has reached the Israeli airport to board a flight to India.

Nushrratt flew to Israel for the 39th Haifa International Film Festival. Her film Akelli was selected for an entry at the prestigious film festival. A member of her team told the media that Nushrratt Bharuccha was in a bunker but they have not been able to make a connection with the actress.

A member of her team told India Today, “Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today (Saturday), when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed.”

However, looks like the actress can safely return to India as she is ready to fly out.

Talking about the film Akelli, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s movie was released on August 25. The film is set on Iraq and is directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram. The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 18, but was delayed.

In an earlier interview, the actress revealed that she had an unfortunate incident when she was shooting for the film. It happened during the shoot of an action-packed escape scene in the film when she fell hard on the marble floor and felt as if she was going to have a head concussion.

Akelli is an emotional thriller that relates the story of the fight for freedom of a young woman. The film has been produced by Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Shashant Shah, and Vicky Sidana of Dashami Studioz.

