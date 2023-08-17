Nushrratt Bharuccha garnered accolades for her acting chops when he starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl. However part 2 saw her getting replaced with Ananya Panday. The official trailer of the film was dropped online, and the lead pair has been on a promotional spree of the film, talking in detail about the film. Now Nushrratt has reacted to the same and said there’s no logic and there’s no answer to it.

For the unversed, Ayushmann and Ananya starrer which is slated to hit the big screens on August 25, facing a clash with Nushrratt-led ‘Akeli’. Here’s what she has to say about the clash and getting replaced. Scroll down for details.

Speaking to ETimes about being replaced in Dream Girl 2 by Ananya Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “I was a part of Dream Girl 1 and I love that whole team. I terribly miss working with them. But why they didn’t cast me in Dream Girl 2, I think only they can answer. I don’t know, there is no logic and there is no answer to it. But why didn’t they cast me? I am a human being, so of course it hurts. And of course it feels unfair. But I get it, it is their decision. Cool, no problem.”

In the same interview, she also spoke about her film ‘Akeli’ clashing with Dream Girl 2. She revealed, “I didn’t know my film was going to be released on the same day as ‘Dream Girl 2’. Technically my film was to release on the 18th (August) but because of some censor issues, we didn’t have permissions of a certain kind and we had to delay it. We didn’t want to, but had to. Raj sir reacted to my story and said, ‘All the best’. And I responded to him saying, ‘Sir, something is connected in our universe. I wasn’t in your film, but my second film is releasing on the same day’. So we have come to a place where we can smile about it.”

Well, this is not the first time, Nushrratt Bharuccha has spoken about being replaced in the film Ananya Panday. She earlier said that she didn’t have guts to call the filmmakers and ask about the change.

What are your thoughts on Nushrratt Bharuccha being replaced by Dream Girl 2? Do let us know.

