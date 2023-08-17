Farida Jalal is one of the well-known veteran actresses of Indian cinema. She has played numerous iconic roles, she has captured the hearts of audiences with her remarkable acting prowess. The actress recently revealed about working with Shah Rukh Khan.

The veteran actress has worked with the superstar in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among many others. She was also supposed to be a part of Nikkhil Advani and Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho with King Khan. However, she opted out of the film.

Farida Jalal recently appeared on Rajshri Unplugged wherein she revealed her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan. She recalled the shooting for Duplicate, “I remember we were in Mauritius to shoot Duplicate. So me and my mother were at the airport. Who will believe that he came in, took the luggage trolley from us and was pushing it for us.”

She further added, “Shah Rukh is a funster. He is a joker. He’ll make you laugh all the time. He will say something or the other that’s funny but he is a perfect gentleman. He knows how a woman should be respected, how she should be treated.”

Farida Jajal then revealed the reason behind rejecting a role in Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho. She said, “Kal Ho Na Ho, mei bhi mai hone waali thi….Lekin uss wakt aisa tha ki kabhi Khushi kabhi Gham mein, Mai aur Jaya ji ek umar ke aurate play karri thi, usmein. Mai balki unkee bachcho ko mai bada karti hoon. Kal Ho Na Ho mein unki saas ka role tha. Toh woh logo ko accept hi nahi hone waala tha…” [I was supposed to be a part of Kal Ho Naa Ho too. However, on learning that I’ve been offered to play Jaya Bachchan’s mother-in-law for the film, I decided to opt out. We had just starred together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham were we played the same age. More than that, the audience wouldn’t have accepted me either.”

Farida won accolades for her performances in various films. She became the recipient of many prestigious awards like the Filmfare Award and Bengal Film Journalists Award.

