Priyanka Chopra is not just an actor but a singer, producer and entrepreneur. She’s the global icon we’re all proud of and spread her Indian roots to New York with her venture ‘Sona’. Unfortunately, She has stepped down from her association and the decision has left fans wondering ‘why?’ Scroll below for all the details!

PeeCee had previously revealed that Sona was super close to her heart. Co-founder Maneesh K. Goyal also revealed that she had been actively involved in the creative part, starting from design, menu to music. In fact, her husband Nick Jonas, also supported her throughout her journey with Sona.

A representative of Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed the news to People. “Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona. Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India,” confirmed a representative of the actress.

But it looks like Priyanka Chopra Jonas has bigger plans in the making. The statement added, “Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await.”

Sona will continue to be operational under the guidance of Maneesh K. Goyal. But netizens have been upset about the dissociation.

A user wrote, “But I wonder why!? That restaurant got famous only because of her..”

Another commented, “Oh no Nick named that restaurant.”

“Wow! This is Breaking News! I am in shock!” shared a fan.

Another shared their experience, “Good she did! Because honestly tried it and it wasn’t that great. I hope she opens a place which is more authentic cuisine”

“Aww man I am so bummed!! I wanted to celebrate my 40th birthday there. 🙁🥹 I hope she’s okay. This was a dream of hers,” another wrote.

