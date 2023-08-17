Netflix show Stranger Things has a whopping viewership, and the fans have been eagerly waiting for the final season. Meanwhile, a woman named Mckala from Kentucky, a fan of Dacre Montgomery aka Billy Hargrove, got duped by a scammer. As per the woman, she believed she was in a relationship with the Australian actor and got so carried away that she gave away a huge amount to be with the actor, unaware of the fact that it was an imposter.

Dacre’s character was a big bully who met with his end in the Season 3 finale, but in his final moments, he died saving one of the leads of the popular series. As per reports, McKala is a single mother who got separated from her toxic husband, and that’s when she met this guy, and after being in contact with the guy for over a year, she started smelling something fishy.

As per Daily Mail, McKala was fooled into thinking and believing that she was in an online relationship with the Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery, and not only that, she even gave the cheat $10,000 despite not seeing him once or talking to him over the phone. She even divorced her ‘very toxic’ husband to be with the actor until she realised something was wrong, whom she had met on an online artists’ forum.

McKala turned to YouTube series called, Catfished for help and get to the root of it, and there she revealed, “I’m suspicious from the get-go until he starts doing things that make me believe he is who he is.” For the unversed, Dacre Montgomery has been in a relationship with his model girlfriend Liv Pollock for the past six years, but this imposter, as per the woman, claimed to be unhappy in that relationship.

She explained, “He was venting to me after a few months about his partner, saying she is very controlling of him. He doesn’t get to do the things he wants to do. She’s always there. She’s always got to supervise; I kind of empathize with that because my ex-husband was that way.” She also recalled the alleged Stranger Things actor saying, “He was like, ‘But you gotta keep it quiet because, you know, I’m still with Liv.'”

Mackala believed him to be Dacre Montgomery when she checked his and Liv’s social media accounts and saw that they haven’t posted anything romantic for some time. She said, “He wasn’t posting about her. She wasn’t posting about him. The only thing that I have seen in the last two years…was a thing where she was posting about their five-year anniversary.” She went on and added how the Stranger Things star gave her an ultimatum to leave her husband, and she obviously went for him, and she grew to believe him more when he asked her to watch Episode 4 of the 4th season before it came out on Netflix and Dacre was there. Then he started asking her for financial help – “Before I knew it, it was turning into $100, $200 gift cards.” As per her, she gave him $10,000! Yikes!

In conclusion to all that McKala said, “Love makes you do crazy, stupid, irrational things. If you’re someone like me, you’re afraid of abandonment, and you’re a real big people pleaser, and you’re very co-dependent… These scammers, they just kind of come in, and they leech off that.”

Do not fall prey to such scammers, and be cautious about these sorts of things online! And for more updates on Stranger Things & its actors, stay tuned to Koimoi!

