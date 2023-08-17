Jamie Dornan, known for his Fifty Shades trilogy, gave an audition for the role of Superman in the old DCU, which eventually went to Henry Cavill. It was for Zack Snyder‘s Man of Steel, and the actor recently opened up about that in an interview, revealing he did the part in his own personal costume. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Dornan has been in the news recently for his latest OTT film, Heart of Stone, alongside Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot, who played the role of Wonder Woman and as per the actor, his decision to audition for Clark Kent’s role might have got backfired because he chose to do it in his own outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jamie Dornan recollected his Superman audition for Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel while speaking on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. The Heart of Stone star revealed, “The only one I auditioned for is Superman.” He then went on to share the story further and added, “That was way back when, like, when Henry Cavill got cast. That’s probably 12 years ago or something. I wore my own suit there. Was that a mistake?”

Jaimie Dornan then said that it was not a legit Superman costume but pyjamas and continued, “They were Superman pyjamas; they weren’t an actual suit. I remember an early audition for that. I got nowhere near putting the [real] suit on… I’ve had meetings with heads of studios that do those things and would talk about it, but I never got deep in any audition process for them.” The part ultimately went to Henry Cavill, and he is still a fan favourite; when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC Universe as the new heads, they decided not to go ahead with Cavill in the role, which infuriated his entire fandom.

James Gunn will be bringing in Superman: legacy with David Corenswet, and the film will hit the theatres in 2025.

As for Jamie Dornan, his film Heart of Stone is streaming on Netflix with Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt alongside him in it.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Friends’ Matt LeBlanc As Joey Tribbiani Earned Considerably More Than ‘Chandler’ Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel & All Of The Rest – Everyone’s Salaries Throughout The Show Revealed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News