Superman: Legacy is one of the much-awaited films, which is set for a 2025 release and will focus on a younger version of the Man of Steel but will not be an origin. While not many details in casting have been revealed yet, a report recently claimed that Johnny Sins has been cast as Lex Luthur for the DCEU film.

The news of Johnny Sins potentially playing Lex Luthor took the internet by storm due to the fact that both Sins and Luthor are bald. The news stirred both excitement and scepticism. Gunn known for his work on films like Guardians of the Galaxy, took to Twitter to address the buzzing rumor mill.

In a post that has since been shared more than 3000 times, Le Cinephiles wrote: BREAKING: Johnny Sins has been officially cast as Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY.’

Check it out below:

BREAKING: Johnny Sins has been officially cast as Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY.’ pic.twitter.com/Cup7wUpOLk — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) August 12, 2023

It’s important to note that Johnny Sins will not be taking on the role of Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy, even though it would be interesting to hear Warner Bros’ reasoning behind such a casting choice. While it should be self-evident that featuring a pornstar in a prominent blockbuster role might not resonate well with viewers, it’s surprisingly noteworthy that Gunn was asked about Sins’ potential involvement in the film.

Oh my God, you can't possibly believe that. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 15, 2023

While promoting the upcoming Blue Beetle movie, James Gunn was asked by several Twitter users if Johnny Sins was playing Luthor. Amongst many, a user asked the director, “You didn’t cast a porn star as Lex right? It’s so ridiculous…. It could be true.” He quickly shut this down by asking, “Oh my God, you can’t possibly believe that.” Gunn also responded to an apparent report that seemed to believe that the casting of Sins was real.

oh brother — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 15, 2023

Although casting Sins would be an interesting choice for Lex Luther in Superman: Legacy, it’s good to see James Gunn at least having a bit of fun with the joke.

