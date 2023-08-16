When we talk about big names in Hollywood, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio are two prominent actors who can’t be missed on that list. Both the stars have enjoyed a huge fan base as they charmed their way up in the film industry with millions of hearts dying to know everything about them. From their lifestyle, movies, upcoming projects, personal lives and so on and so forth, fans have been quite curious about the two actors.

Though the two Hollywood hunks have never worked together despite having a long list of critically acclaimed movies, there are many stars who have shared screen space with both the actors in different films. Australian actress Margot Robbie is one such star who has worked with both the stars and was even asked to choose anyone between the two dashing stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Robbie has worked with DiCaprio quite a few times, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Wolf of Wall Street. While, the actress was seen alongside Will Smith in the movie titled Focus.

Earlier in 2015, when Will Smith and Margot Robbie were promoting their movie Focus, at a press conference, the actress was asked who was hotter: Will or Leonardo DiCaprio? In response to this, Will said, “That is an excellent question,” however, Margot didn’t seem to be happy with the question. She said, “I can’t answer that! I can’t win, either way”.

But when Smith insisted on her to answer, the ‘About Time’ actress said, “They actually have a few things in common. They have extremely cute… um, profiles. Immediately, the ‘Hitch’ star added, “Well, one of those profiles was HUGER than the other!” indicating that his d*ck was bigger than that of Leonardo DiCaprio. However, later, Margot Robbie had said that both the actors were “fun on set, they’re both extremely professional”.

Meanwhile, recently Will Smith has been in the headlines as he revealed that he regrets pushing his kids to fame when they were far too young to be in the industry. He said, “Nobody in my family was happy. Willow was the first one to begin the mutiny and it was my first realization that success and money don’t mean happiness.”

The ‘I Am Legend’ star, who grew up in an abusive household, always wanted to do better than what he received from his parents. But then Will Smith realised the hard truth that he wasn’t doing any better than his father and regretted it.

Must Read: When Taylor Swift Accused DJ David Mueller Of Sticking His Hand Under Her Skirt, Groping Her A*s At An Event & Fought A Legal Battle To Seek Justice

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News