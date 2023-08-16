Ever since BTS announced their hiatus in 2022 to pursue their mandatory military services, BTS ARMY has been eagerly waiting for the band’s reunion. And, it seems now they have got something to cheer about as BTS member RM aka Kim Nam-joon has reassured the fans that the boy band would return in 2025 after completing their duties.

Yes, that’s right. On Tuesday, the singer confirmed that the team will be back together in 2025. The news was confirmed by the BTS frontman in a livestream with his fans on the community platform WeVerse. Not only this, RM also spilled the beans about his upcoming solo project and BTS’ plans for the future.

During the livestream session, RM said, “Eventually, when we get back and reunite in 2025, (we will) be back for sure. We’ll be joining together again. And that will be in 2025.” The 28-year-old rapper added, “Even though we’re doing solo activities on our own, I’m just thinking about how all this is just like a vacation. It is a very important journey for chapter two, but it’s a journey to get back home safely, as we return to where we were, which was BTS and ARMY.”

The song-writer further added that this has been a rewarding period for their personal growth as solo artists and revealed that all the seven members of BTS jointly wish to be back as a group in 2025. He said, “I hope our songs and solo projects are a reminder that spring will come again. Please continue to keep BTS alive in your hearts, in this moment and perhaps throughout your entire life.”

He concluded, “So thanks for the support and the love. I swear that I’ve never taken this enormous love for granted in my whole life and I will be the same in the future. I can bet that all the other members will feel the same, so it is a greatness of love.”

Meanwhile, two of the members of the group, Jin and J-Hope have already started serving in the military, while the third member, Suga, also initiated the enlistment procedure recently. Since the military enlistment announcement, the band members are busy in releasing their solo albums. BTS member V is all set to release his debut solo album titled ‘Layover’ on September 8.

