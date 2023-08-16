If there is one superhero, people across generations and worldwide know it has to be Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, aka the MCU billionaire Tony Stark. The actor first played this genius character in the 2008 film Iron Man and reprised in several movies and the studio’s series What If…? after that. But do you know how much screen time he’s had in total?

If you want to know for how many hours Robert Downey Jr appeared as Tony Stark, scroll down for a film-by-film analysis.

According to a video by Instagram page nerd.talk.world, Robert Downey Jr appeared as Iron Man for a little over 6 hours, including his appearances in Marvel’s films, cameos in fellow Avengers stand-alone productions, and the studio’s series.

As per this breakup, Robert Downey Jr played the billionaire Tony Stark for as much as 77 minutes in his first appearance and had cameos of around 30 seconds and a pivotal part in another much-loved superhero film for half a minute. The breakup of this time is as follows

Iron Man – 1 hour, 17 minutes, 15 seconds The Incredible Hulk – 30 seconds (Uncredited cameo) Iron Man 2 – 1 hour, 1 minute, 15 seconds The Avengers – 31 minutes, 45 seconds Iron Man 3 – 1 hour, 2 minutes, 15 seconds Avengers: Age Of Ultron – 27 minutes, 15 seconds Captain America: Civil War – 37 minutes, 15 seconds Spider-Man: Homecoming – 8 minutes Avengers: Infinity War – 17 minutes Avengers: Endgame – 34 minutes, 45 seconds Spider-Man: Far From Home – 30 seconds (Cameo) What If…? – 9 minutes, 30 seconds (voice)

Talking about the run time of each of the films and series Robert Donwey Jr was part of – Iron Man – 126 minutes, The Incredible Hulk – 112 minutes, Iron Man 2- 125 minutes, The Avengers – 143 minutes, Iron Man 3 –131 minutes, Avengers: Age Of Ultron – 141 minutes, Captain America: Civil War – 147 minutes, Spider-Man: Homecoming – 133 minutes, Avengers: Age Of Ultron – 141 minutes, Captain America: Civil War – 147 minutes, Spider-Man: Homecoming – 133 minutes, Avengers: Infinity War – 149 minutes, Avengers: Endgame – 181 minutes, Spider-Man: Far From Home – 129 minutes and What If…? – averaging 301 minutes 30 seconds (30–37 minutes x 9 episodes). The total run time hence equals approx 1860 minutes, aka 31 hours.

Given that Robert Downey Jr total screen time in these films and series amounts to 6 hours, 7 minutes and 15 seconds (367 minutes and 15 seconds), his MCU screen time calculates to a mere 19.74%.

Check out the video talking about RDJ’s MCU screen time here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nerd Talk (@nerd.talk.world)

Did these numbers impress you or leave you shocked? Let us know in the comments.

