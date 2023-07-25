'Secret Invasion' Finally Give Avengers: Endgame A Post-Credit Scene After Four Years, Explains What Happens After Captain America Retired & Thanos & Iron Man Died,

Four years ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave us Avengers: Endgame, finally ending the Infinity Stones saga. With this, we bid goodbye to our favourite superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. Moreover, Thanos left one hell of a mark on the MCU by becoming the best villain. However, Endgame also ended up becoming the only movie in the entire run to not have a post-credit scene. But it has one now, thanks to ‘Secret Invasion’.

Avengers: Endgame was a heavy movie. With over a dozen characters sharing the screen, this was the end of Marvel’s Phase 4. We had to say goodbye to Iron Man who sacrificed himself using the Infinity Stones. It only made sense to not add a post-credit scene and divide the spotlight from that moment.

The absence also signifed that Marvel Studio was more interested in settling Robert Downey Jr’s run with them than to just capitalize on the moment, add a teaser, and get called out for a so-called cash-grabbing scheme. After all these years, we finally know what happened right after the Battle of Earth. When the dust settled and the smoke cleared, some of our favourite MCU characters were gone. Now, ‘Secret Invasion’ explain exactly what happened after the battle. In the fifth episode of the Disney+Hotstar series, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) finally admits that he indeed sent a team of Skrulls onto the scene to “harvest” something.

Fury wanted to harvest the DNA left on the scene by the injured Avengers. This included Captain Marvel‘s DNA. Fury was able to isolate their DNA and created a powerful new substance, basically hinting toward the welcoming of a new MCU superhero who is going to be extremely powerful. This twist was not introduced four years ago, and for good reasons.

Right after Avengers: Endgame, Marvel decided to explore the world as it is following The Blip. Moreover, series such as WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, She-Hulk, Hawkeye, and several new superheroes were adequately explored. Giving the Nick Fury twist amidst such chaos would have been a shot in the dark.

What do you think of the post-credit?

