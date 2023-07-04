When 'Hawkeye' Jeremy Renner Felt Frustrated About His MCU Character In The Avengers & Was Unsure About It: "I Feel Like I Am An Extra In It"

Jeremy Renner, who is loved by the fans as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aka MCU and amidst heroes like Captain America, Thor, Hulk and Iron Man, is somewhat less powerful, which at one point crossed the actor’s mind as well, making him feel frustrated initially. Here’s a throwback to when Renner felt like an ‘extra’ in The Avengers. Scroll below to get the deets.

Renner‘s Hawkeye passed his baton to Kate Bishop in his web series and will probably not see him again reprising the role; however, the Avengers actor has reportedly said he would be glad to return in the role in a heartbeat.

But when he was starring in the role in the 2012’s The Avengers, Jeremy Renner had his doubts, and according to a report in Cheat Sheet, he once told Collider via Digital Spy that he was confused about his role and whether it was a major one or not. He said, “There are a lot of things happening. I have no idea what that movie looks like. Zero idea. Most of the time, I have a good idea of how it’s going to turn out because I’ve seen so much of it, but I have no idea. I feel like I might be an extra in it. I’m not sure.”

He also said, “It was the ultimate challenge for Joss Whedon, who knows that universe so well. There was no one better to write it. I don’t know how you put that many characters in a movie like that. It’s immense. But, with that, you pass the baton. You get to work with very few of them ’cause everybody’s got their own thing going on. Someone’s in the air, flying around. I’m on the ground, shooting a bow and arrow.”

While speaking to Radio Times, ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner revealed his unhappiness with how MCU treated his character. He said, “I never really told anybody this but in the first Avengers… I was just getting to know who Hawkeye was, and then zap, I go round like a zombie; I’m like Loki’s minion. And I’m still not even sure who Hawkeye was at that point. So I’m a little frustrated because I was so excited to figure out who Hawkeye was.”

Renner presently has shown the world that he is no less than a hero in real life as well as he saved his nephew without even thinking about himself in the snow-plough accident and is currently much better after that horrific accident.

