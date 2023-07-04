South Korea’s one of the highest-grossing girl bands, BLACKPINK’s members every now and then lead the headlines for something or other. Be it their professional achievements or personal controversies – these girls are always in the limelight. BLACKPINK is a band of four girls, including Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose. While they are lauded for their musical and dancing skills, their massive fandom also admires their beauty.

However, did you know all of the members have undergone plastic surgery once or twice in their lifetime? Yes, that’s right. Well, today, we will be talking about what changes Lisa has done to her face through plastic surgery. Keep scrolling and read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports, going under the knife is nothing new in South Korea, and according to a video report, as stated on the YouTube channel, The Weekly Story, BLACKPINK members have done plastic surgeries too. Apparently, Lisa’s nose used to be flatter and larger, but now it’s high and thin. This may have been achieved with liquid rhinoplasty, which uses hyaluronic acid to change the shape of your nose. The tip of Lisa’s nose is unnaturally upturned and curves upwards. This is known as the ‘ski-slope nose’.

Lisa has also done lip fillers, as you can compare her lips from pre-debut to now. Her lip fillers aren’t overdone, and they’re just to make her lips larger and plumper. Lip fillers are generally needed to be touched up, typically around half a year. So Lisa’s lip variations can be seen very properly as they’re changing all the time. Either it’s swollen or thin.

Check out the clip here:

However, as soon as the video went viral, while netizens started to share their opinion, the BLINKs came in support of their favourite idol and lauded her, saying no matter what, she’s pretty in their eyes. One wrote, “Why Lisa’s fans are so offended by the truth? Guys it’s normal in korea so chill…”

Another commented, “why is it’s so hard to accept she did it ,you all are saying it like it’s a crime.”

One penned, “bro nobody said yall would quit loving her just bc she had plastic surgery.”

One of the netizens bashed BLINKs and wrote, “And blink ready to kill other idols for having surgery when their favs themselves have multiple surgery. It’s not wrong to gets surgery but hating on other for same thing what your favs did is really bad. And they call aespa plastic girls. Like seriously.”

Well, did you know about Lisa’s plastic surgery changes? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Superman: Legacy Maker James Gunn Clarifies All Speculations! No Young Superhero, Iconic Logo & Man Of Steel Score Might Bid Goodbye – Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News