With the release of The Idol, Sam Levinson, HBO, Lily-Rose Depp with The Weeknd have given world television, one of the most controversial shows of all times. While it is wrapping up its first season on Max as we speak, the buzz around it will not fade for at least a few weeks to come. The questionable content that it has presented to the audience has created noise, and there is tons of criticism and backlash that it is facing. But did you know that there are now speculations that the show is inspired by Selena Gomez’s life?

Well, The Idol follows Jocelyn, a rising pop singer played by Lily-Rose, who falls in the hand of a cult leader Tedros played by The Weeknd. The leader abuses and manipulates her. The show has been called out for various reasons, the top one being the intimacy and the graphic on-screen translation of it. But seems like the Twitter and Reddit discussions have now gone wilder.

As per the latest discussions on the Internet, it is now being said that The Idol is inspired from the real of Selena Gomez in 2016/2017. The discussion caught more fire because the netizens were reminded of the fact that Gomez has actually dated Tesfaye in real life and many sequences from the show resemble the incidents that have happened in Selena’s life. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, a TikTok video has gone viral on Twitter that has drawn similarities between the events that happen with The Idol lead Jocelyn and Selena Gomez’s real life. The first being Jocelyn’s hospital bracelet photoshoot that is similar to Selena wearing a yellow hospital wristband in the Bad Liar music video. Interestingly Bad Liar is speculated to be a song about Gomez’s 10-month relationship with The Weeknd. The video also says Selena is moaning while singing the song, just like Jocelyn does in the show.

Rumor🚨 Série The Idol, produzida por The Weeknd, seria sobre a vida de Selena Gomez, em 2016. Vídeo viraliza na internet comparando a vida da cantora e a série. Assista. pic.twitter.com/7HFa2aURFw — central 1999 (@1999Central) June 29, 2023

Further, the video also draws similarities between The Idol’s Jocelyn and Selena Gomez’s Revival topless album cover. Later Jocelyn cancelling her tour due to mental health is being compared to Gomez cancelling her 2016 Revival tour due to anxiety and depression. But the wildest of them is the comparison where The Weeknd as Tedros dressing Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn. In real life, Tesfaye was seen dressing Selena often. Also, both Jocelyn and Selena collaborated with their assistants, calling them their best friends.

These are all just claims, and The Idol’s resemblance with Selena Gomez’s real life could only be a coincidence, but fans have gone wild looking at this video and cannot process it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

