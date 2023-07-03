Lily-Rose Depp is now a constant in the headlines owing to her latest controversial show, The Idol. While the actress has done many raunchy s*x scenes in the first season of the show, this is not the first time she has fallen into a controversy. Lily-Rose was also once in the news following her steamy intimate pictures were leaked with Timothee Chalamet. Scroll down to learn how the latter reacted to the viral pics and revealed how he was in love with the actress.

Timothee began her acting career with the 2014 film Men, Women & Children and further bagged a small role in Matthew McConaughey’s Interstellar. However, his breakthrough came with the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, and since then, the actor has been ruling hearts with his craft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2019, Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were first rumoured to be dating. Soon after the reports, their PDA-filled pictures from their vacation in Capri, Italy, made rounds on the internet. In the photos, the duo looked head over heels for each other as they were spotted kissing on a boat. While some called the incident a publicity stunt, others wondered if the two stars were actually serious about each other.

Over a year later, in 2020, the Dune star Timothee Chalamet broke his silence about the incident and revealed how he went from feeling great to being embarrassed after the pictures were leaked. During a conversation with GQ, the actor said, “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’”

He continued to describe how he reacted the next morning and said, “Then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like, ‘This is a PR stunt.’ A PR stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?” The picture leak clearly upset the actor and seemingly spoiled his romantic outing with Lily-Rose Depp. However, they soon parted ways after going out for a few months.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Move Over Shiloh Pitt’s Transformation, Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Youngest Child Knox Jolie Pitt Is Now A Tall & Handsome Man That We Can’t Get Enough Of!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News