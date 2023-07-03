Margot Robbie has been pretty open when it comes to talking about s*x whether it is in movies or her real life. The Hollywood A-lister, who is married to British director Tom Ackerley, once spilled the beans on the weirdest place she had s*x. Without any hesitation, Margot shared the secret. Scroll down to read the interesting details.

Margot Robbie is one of the top actresses of Hollywood and is best known for her work in movies like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Babylon, Suicide Squad, and Wolf Of Wall Street, among many others. Margot will soon be seen in her new flick Barbie also starring Ryan Gosling in the lead.

Speaking of Margot Robbie’s weirdest place she ever made love with, the actress, as per The Sun, in 2019, asserted, “On a jet-ski. A non-moving jet-ski, but in the water.” As mentioned above, Margot did not share with whom she enjoyed this moment. In the same interview, the actress also spoke about how she misses the sweaty nights dancing at her favourite nightclub in South London. The award-winning actress also shared how she gets furious when people expect her to have kids since tying the knot. “I got married and the first question is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” said Margot.

The ‘I,Tonya’ star continued, “You’re married, now have a baby.’ “Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do” adding, “If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there. But not at the moment. That’s 100 per cent certain.”

In one of her earlier interviews, Margot Robbie also shed light on how she once got uncomfortable in front of Leonardo DiCaprio while shooting a love scene in front of tons of people.

“I’d done scenes where it’s leading into s*x or s*x has just finished. But I hadn’t done a start-to-finish s*x scene like I did in Wolf Of Wall Street. That was my first. Tons of people are watching you. It’s so awkward. It’s just like, this is what you need to do – get on with it”, said Margot.

