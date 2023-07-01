Hailey Bieber recently celebrated the first anniversary of her skincare brand ‘Rhone’ and looked absolutely stunning in a blingy pink dress sending her fans into a sweet coma with her extraordinary fashion affair. In a recent interview, Hailey reacted to fans pitting her against Selena Gomez on social media and slammed them by addressing ‘twisted and perpetuated narratives’. But her comments didn’t go well with netizens who are yet again trolling the model on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Hailey is married to singer Justin Bieber who was previously in a relationship with Sel. The ex-couple dated for a vast period of time, and their fans fondly called them ‘Jelena’ together. Now discussing the latest scoop, Hailey appeared on the Bloomberg Originals series The Circuit With Emily Chang and addressed social media trolling.

Hailey Bieber said, “I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez—this is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous.”

E!News took to their Instagram handle and shared the video of Hailey talking about Sel; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Reacting to Hailey Bieber’s video on social media, a troll on Instagram commented, “She’s getting mad at the public for a “narrative” she literally created.”

Another user commented, “Nothing new. Hailey can never keep Selena’s name out her mouth, go find a new hobby Hailey 👋🏽”

A third commented, “Has she lost her dang mind! She knows what she’s done…so does all of America. She acted like a high school mean girl.”

What do you think about netizens trolling Hailey Bieber yet again after she mentioned Selena Gomez in her latest interview? Tell us in the space below.

