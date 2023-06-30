Selena Gomez is currently single. But is she, for real? Well, new rumours have been doing the rounds on the Internet that the singer and actress might have started dating an actor after the two bonded over a magazine photo shoot. The news comes a few days after Selena unfollowed Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and a few others on Instagram. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Selena Gomez, on the work front, is secretly working on her new album. The award-winning crooner, in an interview, spilled the beans by mistake while talking about how balance in her life is never consistent since she is always working on multiple projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of new dating rumours surrounding Selena Gomez, a Reddit post shared a screenshot from the mail of a username called Deuxmoi. The social media post dropped a hint that Selena might be casually dating actor Jeremy Allen White. The two apparently recently met and are spending time with each other. The mail in the screenshot came with the subject “Young Hollywood” and it read, “A recently separated Golden Globe winner who’s show just premiered its second season is *casually* dating again. He met this A- List singer/actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the states from filming overseas.”

Take a look:

Social media users were quick to react to the new dating rumours of the Grammy-award winner. One user stated, “Omg I am here for this mess. They’d be a hot couple tbh.” Another stated, “I’m sweating just thinking about it.”

The next one tweeted, “I think you may be right & i would definitely prefer that pairing lol, she has certainly been oversees filming!” And, one shared, “Haha, I can already see the paparazzi going crazy!”

An individual posted, “How Interesting! good for Selene’s if true” and another concluded, “Definitely did not see this pair coming.”

For the unversed, Jeremy Allen White is an American actor who has starred in the dramedy series Shameless. He is also known for the role of a troubled chef in the Hulu drama series The Bear. Jeremy scooped a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics’ Choice Television Award for the latter.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook’s Batsh*t Crazy Fan-Following Leads To 2 Million Tweets, Says “Namaste” Swaying Desi ARMY Announcing A New Song ‘Seven’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News