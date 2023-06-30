Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS are currently celebrating the members individually as they are going solo with their work. After J-Hope released his debut album, fans are cheering for Jimin’s Face, Suga’s D Day, and V exploring the jazz genre. As Jungkook also individually collaborated with Charlie Puth last year, and Fahad Al Kubaisi for FIFA Anthem Dreamers, there is a massive buzz around his upcoming single Seven. Moreover, as he said “namaste” on Indian fan ARMY’s request, Twitter is filled with his clips.

Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, began his musical career when he was just 15 years old. In the past 10 years, the band’s youngest member has achieved a lot and broken various records. Apart from music, he is also known for globally representing many international brands.

Jungkook made his fans go gaga over his melodious voice with the 2022 track ‘Left and Right’ alongside Charlie Puth. The song broke many records and reached a number of charts across the globe. His song ‘Dreamers’, the FIFA 2022 anthem, touched millions of hearts. As the K-Pop idol recently announced his new single Seven, his fans cannot wait to listen to it.

On Thursday, June 29, Big Hit Music announced Jungkook’s new single. As per Soompi, the announcement mentioned the track will be a summer song saying, “We are pleased to inform you about the release of ‘Seven,’ the solo digital single by BTS member Jung Kook. Seven is an invigorating ‘summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level. As Jung Kook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come.” The song will be released on July 14.

As a result, the social media platform Twitter saw over 2 million tweets mentioning the singer. He is trending since then and has given everyone a gist of his massive fame.

The singer’s live session also added to this as he interacted with his fans. During the live stream, Jungkook also said “Namaste” on the request of his desi fans. Take a look:

Jungkook said “namaste” in his vlive, a word used for greetings in INDIA. He is so desi😭pic.twitter.com/VShCbwvDD1 — JUNGKOOK INDIA🇮🇳 (@Jungkook__INDIA) June 30, 2023

Well, this is indeed a milestone that the singer has reached with his fame. For the unversed, BTS’ seven members are RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook, and J-Hope.

