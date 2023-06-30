Olivia Wilde is one of the most famous actresses in the showbiz industry who stepped into the shoes of filmmaking. Her recent directorial flick, Don’t Worry Darling, made a lot of controversies surrounding as the movie did received mixed reviews. While most of the headlines were about the cast and the director’s romantic love affair, Olivia has been very vocal about her s*x experiences with her partner.

Talking about the same, the actress-turned-filmmaker once shared how she and her then-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis would “have s*x like Kenyan marathon runners”. The spark of their relationship began when they both were on the set of Saturday Night Live. Later, as their love grew, they both had an engagement which they ultimately broke in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing about her love moments with Jason Sudeikis, the Don’t Worry Darling director once got candid in an interview with Vulture. As she was happy in her new relationship, except for the nagging worry about the hot monogamy, she said, “We have s*x like Kenyan marathon runners” might not last.

Later in the conversation, Olivia Wilde elaborated on her personal relationship manifesto. “you can lie to your relatives at Christmas dinner and tell them everything on the home front is just peachy. But you cannot lie to your v*gina,” said the actress.

Following her breakup with Jason Sudeikis, Olivia got into a relationship with Harry Styles, and their love made a lot of headlines. Unfortunately, they both parted ways announcing their breakup after dating for nearly two years. However, both of them came together to promote their movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

With all that, a source close to People has told that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are good friends. They both are in a “good place” following her very public breakup. On the other hand, the source also added, “She’s focused on her kids and co-parenting with Jason”.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Did You Know Scarlett Johansson’s Explicit Sultry Pictures In An Unbuttoned Shirt Were Once Used By A Mexican Store To Sell S*x Toys, P*rn DVDs & More?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News