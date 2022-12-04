Last month the news of pop sensation Harry Styles and actress-director Olivia Wilde parting ways made the headlines. The couple – who was known as Holivia by fans, met while filming Don’t Worry Darling and in January 2021 were linked romantically for the first time. However, nearly 2 years later they parted ways and now a report seems to reveal why.

While many Harry fans called this relationship a stunt and were pretty happy the couple called it quits, a new report claims the movie that brought them together could actually be one of the reasons they split. Not only that another they claim is age. Read all about it below.

A source in the know about what happened between the now-former couple told the Daily News that the drama around Don’t Worry Darling – particularly rumours about bad blood between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, may have led to cracks in the relationship. They were quoted saying, “Harry Styles is a very positive, chilled-out person and constant stories about Pugh and Wilde fighting drove him nuts.”

The source further continued, “It kind of took the air out of their romance.” The source further stated that Harry Styles wasn’t ready to appear as a father figure to Olivia Wilde’s children. They said, “Plus, he is not ready to play daddy to her kids with Jason Sudeikis.”

The source added that managing the relationship with Wilde and the kids was becoming a burden for Styles. The insider stated that the 28-year-old One Direction member felt “she (Olivia) needs to settle her custody case and concentrate on her children.” The source signed off by adding, “The age difference was starting to show its ugly fangs.”

Why do you think Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde broke up? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments.

