Kim Kardashian is one celeb who loves staying in the headlines. From the drama surrounding her divorce from Kanye West to the latest developments in her love life as well as her professional commitment and fashion sense, this reality star-cum-entrepreneur is always talked about. Well, she is in the news once more and it’s because of her seemingly shading her exes.

You read that right. As per multiple reports and a look at Instagram, Miss Kimberly seems to have shaded ex-husband Ye (as he legally goes) and ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, by liking a cryptic post on social media. So what does this post read? Scroll below.

Kim Kardashian was recently active on Instagram and dropped hearts on some posts. This included one quote on the Insta page Third Eye Thoughts ™. The quote on the post liked by the SKIMS founder read, “The right person will show you that you weren’t even asking for much.” Well, liking a quote like this – though being motivational, seems like a subtle dig at the exes Ms Kardashian.

Talking about Kim Kardashian’s love life – that’s always making the headlines, The Kardashians star settled her divorce from Kanye West earlier this week. The SKIMS filed for a divorce from the ‘Gold Digger’ rapper in February 2021 and their divorce settlement states that the Donda artist needs to pay Kim $200,000 monthly in child support.

Post splitting from Ye in 2021, the KUWTK star began dating Davidson in October 2021 after they co-hosted an October episode of Saturday Night Live – during which they shared a smooch during a skit as Aladdin and Jasmine. However, nine months later they called it quits due to “long distance” and their “demanding schedules.” He has recently been seen with Emily Ratajkoswki quite frequently.

Do you think Kim Kardashian shaded her exes by liking the quote? Let us know in the comments.

