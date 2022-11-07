Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking high on the success of her recently released film ‘Mili’. The film has been receiving rave reviews from not only her fans but also critics. The beauty is proving her mettle in acting and giving back to back incredible performances in her films. In a recent interview, the beauty opened up on her social media image and how it’s helping her pay her EMIs. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Janhvi is quite popular on social media with over 20 million followers on Instagram. The beauty also happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing site and often shares fun photoshoots and reels of herself giving a sneak peak of her personal and professional life to the fans.

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Janhvi Kapoor opened up on how her social media is a contraction of all the roles that she plays on the silver screen and said, “I have been told things like these. ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that. It might throw people off to see me in a Manish Malhotra saree and then in a kurta in a film. But that is my job, my art. I feel very deeply about it and I want to be as real and authentic about it as possible. But I’m not that person in real life. That’s the point of being an actor.”

Janhvi Kapoor then explained the idea of her social media accounts and that she likes to keep it fun which would help her to get better collaboration with brands and said, “I don’t want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I’ll get another brand and I’ll be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before.”

A girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do. Right? Haha.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor speaking about her social media presence? Tell us in the comments below.

