Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor has often led the headlines for juicy scoops of her personal life. Previously, she was linked with Akshat Ranjan, Shikhar Pahariya, and Ishaan Khatter. Now the actress is once again in the limelight for allegedly being in a relationship with Orhan Awatramani. For the last couple of months, Orhan aka Orry has been also in the news for the same.

For the unversed, Orry was also spotted at the Diwali parties with Janhvi Kapoor. He was also there at the actress’s recently released film Mili’s screening night. Well, even if their relationship is a rumour, their public appearances or social media banter suggest something else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to Orhan Awatramani. A few hours back, Orry was spotted at the airport making a stylish entry wearing a black and white printed co-ord set which he paired with sunnies and sneakers. However, his whole look didn’t sit right with the netizens and compared him to Karan Johar. On the other hand, a few people even trolled him by asking about Janhvi Kapoor.

In the video shared by a paparazzi page named Viral Bhayani, one of the netizens wrote, “Karan Johar k sister??😂” Another one penned, “Ye pakka jhanvi ka bf hai ??? Ye kaise ho sakta hai.” One of them wrote, “Karan Johar part 2,” while another commented, “Kiska teddy bear he ye……..” One of them wrote, “Are ye koi mil gya ka jaadu idhar kyu aaya hey 😂” Another comment about Janhvi Kapoor can be read as, “Jahnvi ki gf.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A while back, the ‘Mili‘ actor had opened up about Orhan Awatramani. Talking about him in an interview with News18, she said, “I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy.”

Orhan Awatramani has often been spotted with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan, apart from Janhvi Kapoor. On the work front, Janhvi is now basking in the glory of her recently released film Mili.

What are your thoughts about Orhan Awatramani? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brahmastra Called Titanic Of Indian Cinema, Netizens Regret Boycotting The Film In Cinema Halls As One Says “Re-Release It For Idiots Like Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram