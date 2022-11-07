Ever since Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut Liger was announced, fans were waiting with bated breath for his film. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Revathi and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Despite much hype, the film failed to drag the audience to the theatres and create magic at the box office. The sports drama, which helmed Puri Jagannadh, it was pitched as a Pan India film.

Now during a recent event, the Arjun Reddy actor gave an explosive reply to fans who have been asking him to make a ‘comeback.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently a video of Vijay Deverakonda from an event surfaced on the web and it has gone viral for all the right reasons. In the now-viral clip, the actor is heard telling fans “Wherever I go, fans keep saying, ‘Anna, you have to give a comeback’. I wanted to tell you, I didn’t go anywhere.” The clip which is shared by Telugu Film Nagar has been going places and is being lauded by the fans.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “#VijayDeverakonda has not learned any lessons. When compared to simply giving a cinematic speech to sell or gain an opening for your next movie, sometimes remaining cool and not making a fuss with your content will bring you greater success.”

While another said, “That is how he is. And that is why we love him.” Check it out below:

Earlier during an Instagram Live Session with Chiranjeevi Liger director, Puri Jagannadh had also addressed the box office failure and was heard saying, “We get a lot of pressure. We need strength to face all those things. We need a healing period when we are injured but I believe that the healing period should be short. We might lose people, and wealth or wars might happen, the healing period should not be more than 1 month. We should move on to the next thing.”

“I worked on Liger for three years and I enjoyed doing that film with actors and building beautiful sets, I shot with Mike Tyson. But, it failed. But for that, we can’t cry over it for the next three years. If I look back, the days I was happier are more than the days I was sad,” he had said further.

Meanwhile, reports are abuzz that Liger is all set to make a comeback with yet another Hindi film.

Must Read: Old Video Of Alia Bhatt Declaring What She’d Name Her Daughter Goes Viral & Ranbir Kapoor Would Be Proud Of Her Choice – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram