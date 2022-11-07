Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now newly turned parents who welcomed a baby girl into their life on November 6th, 2022. The event is not just being celebrated within their families but is also garnering love from the netizens through social media platforms.

Soon after delivering and bringing the baby girl into her and Ranbir’s life, Alia through her Instagram made this news public and official by dropping a post saying, “Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed parents. Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir”.

While the whole nation including Alia-Ranbir’s family along with fans celebrates this occasion, the renowned celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji through his astrological study predicts the future of the newborn. Let’s find out what he has to say about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter.

Alia-Ranbir’s Girl Child will be Influenced by Venus

Born on November 6th, 2022, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s yet-to-be-named daughter is a Scorpio by birth who will be influenced by Venus in her upcoming days. The girl will carry various popular traits of being a Scorpio like staying loyal, honest, ambitious, brave, and determined. However, certain attributes like jealousy and stubbornness can turn out to be a matter of concern for her.

The child is going to remain healthy along with being blessed with a long and prosperous life. Just like other newly turned mothers, first few months for Alia will be tough. However, her love and affection for her girl child will make things irrefutably easy. Also, as per the stars, the child will bring prosperity on the personal, professional, and health front for both Alia and Ranbir. Also, no major issues are going to trouble the child.

She’s Going to be a Blessed Child

By closely looking at the newborn’s stars, it can be predicted that their daughter is going to be a blessed child for both the parents and herself. On one hand, she’s going to be a lucky charm for both Alia and Ranbir, making them healthier and wealthier with time.

Whereas, the child herself can be seen ruling the Bollywood industry in the future, successfully carrying the legacy of the Kapoor and Bhatt families respectively. She’s going to evolve as a glamorous human being who will be more inclined towards Ranbir Kapoor than Alia Bhatt, being a daddy’s girl. In fact, the child might be inheriting several traits matching Ranbir Kapoor’s, showing great resemblance.

