While Arbaaz Khan has established himself in Bollywood as an actor and a filmmaker, he is all set for his son Arhaan’s acting debut in the industry. During a recent interaction, Arbaaz Khan shed light on his and Malaika Arora’s son’s Bollywood debut.

Arbaaz Khan made his debut as an actor with the 1996 film Daraar. He even received an award for his performance. He went on to appear in many other popular films namely Qayamat: City Under Threat, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and many more.

According to Hindustan Times, Arbaaz Khan interacted with Journalist Pula Talwar and reflected on his son’s Bollywood debut revealing that he was currently studying in a Long Island school. He even mentioned that he was sceptical at first but is now happy and proud because his son was learning, making friends and liking his independence.

“My boy (Arhaan) at this point is studying in a Long Island film school, he is in his second year, first semester. He is really enjoying his time there. I was a little sceptical, worried because sometimes coming from a protected atmosphere and then suddenly just getting thrown in the deep end and being told ‘now go and learn’ (can be a lot). He is loving what he is doing, he is making friends. He is liking his independence, he is learning. So, I am quite happy and proud of him,” Arbaaz Khan said.

Stating further about Arhaan Khan’s Bollywood debut, Arbaaz revealed that his son had worked with Karan Johar on a recent project. He went on to add that his son will now be working with him on his next project in December.

“I am looking forward to him coming next month and joining me on my film because he wants to also learn the practical (side of filmmaking). In fact, before he went in for this semester, he was on Karan’s film also. He did almost 20-30 days of being an assistant (director), and just being on the sets. He is now excited about being on my film now, he will be coming in December… he will join me in the last stage of my film (Patna Shukla),” Arbaaz added.

Arbaaz Khan is currently gearing up for his next project titled Patna Shukla. The movie will feature Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and more. It is expected to release next year.

