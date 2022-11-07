One of the most admired and gorgeous couples, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are going through some trouble in their marriage as per reports. For the unversed, the Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan’s cricket team’s former captain Shoaib Malik has been the ‘IT’ couple in the sports industry. Their India-Pakistan romance has been a story to tell everybody. However, they tied the knot in 2010 and became doting parents to their beautiful son Izhaan in 2018.

Now, there have been rumours everywhere that the star couple of the sports industry are thinking about parting ways with each other after being in a marital state for 12 years.

Internet and our social media feeds are buzzing with the reports that Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are going through a separation. Currently, the duo has been living separately and trying to co-parent their kid Izhaan with their whole heart. Even though the actual reason is not known yet, according to Pakistani media as reported by DNA, Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania on one of his TV shows.

However, there hasn’t been any confirmation on it yet, the duo’s social media posts and cryptic captions hint at something else. A few days back, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her son and wrote in the caption, “The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik.” On the other hand, on Izhaan’s birthday, Shoaib and Sania had come together to celebrate.

While he took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the party, Sania did none. However, what grabbed our attention was Shoaib’s caption of the post, which could be read as, “When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may be not together and meeting everyday but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik. Baba & Mama love you 💕”

Now, as the rumours are speculating like wildfire, netizens have been sharing their opinion on it. Curious internet users are reacting, while one of them commented, “It’s true how long they will stay in fake relation.One day it will be over now that’s time to show fact.Social media kya kahega😂😂,” another one wrote, “He Shoaib Malik betrayed his first wife and got married without divorcing her..how can he live a comfortable life.”

Well, we hope everything will be fine between Sania and Shoaib. What are your thoughts? Let us know!

