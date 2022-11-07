While Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had never confirmed their relationship, fans were convinced they were a match made in heaven. Sister Krishna Shroff seemed to be the biggest shipper of the couple and Jackie Shroff didn’t mind the relationship either. Despite all the green signals, the couple reportedly split back in August and have been living their respective lives ever since.

Tiger had also confirmed the rumours on Karan Johar hosted chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7. “We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today,” he had said. Apart from this, there had also been rumours that he was seeing his Heropanti 2 co-star Akanksha Sharma.

Amidst all the rumours, Disha Patani was spotted at a restaurant last night. The actress was dressed in a plum-coloured corset top flaunting her toned midriff. She complemented it with blue bell-bottom denim and sneakers. A tiny Gucci bag completed her fashionista look.

Disha Patani was bang on with her outfit details but what most couldn’t help but notice was the mystery man alongside her. Many wouldn’t know but the guy is actually her best friend and has previously also accompanied her on casual hangouts.

Netizens bombarded the comment sections and started reminding Disha Patani that Tiger Shroff still exists.

A comment read, “Ye bestfriend hi kaam kharab karta hai …jab tiger ko date kar rahi thi ye bestfriend tha aur break-up karwa diya ab khayega mehnat ka phal”

Another reacted, “Disha Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai”

“Ye londa kon h ??,” asked a viewer.

“O ho Naya bakra,” another commented.

A user wrote, “Bas Tiger ka katna baki tha 🤣ab uski b katt gaye”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

