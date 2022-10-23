Disha Patani enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. The actress is pretty popular on social media and often gives a glimpse of her workout and professional photoshoots on Instagram. Last night, the actress appeared for Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash wearing a halter neck lehenga and is now getting trolled by netizens on the internet for exposing a little too much while some also claim that there was something wrong with her face. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Disha is massively popular on social media with over 54 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active there and often gives her fans a sneak peek of her personal and professional life there. Now talking about her latest appearance, the actress looked pretty in a printed red lehenga and stole the show with her radiant smile.

Disha Patani donned a red coloured lehenga which came with a halter neck blouse and had exquisite golden embroidery over it. The strap of the blouse had mirror work and she styled the look with a golden clutch bag.

For makeup, the actress went with smokey eyes with nude lips and accessorised the look with chandbalis. Take a look at her video below:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Acting toh seeekh Lo didi. All your movies are flop !” Another user commented, “Has she done any face surgery 🤔🤔” A third user commented, “Something happened with her 👃? did she do nose fillers 🤔 or something happened with my eyes 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Disha Patani for getting fillers on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

