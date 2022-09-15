Gone are the days when talent was overshadowed by starpower, status or money. Thanks to the huge OTT exposure, fans have started valuing meaningful content and can’t stand mainstream ‘Masala’ entertainers which at one point in time were big box office successes in the country. Amid the newcomers in the industry, there’s one actress in particular who got instant fame owing to her good looks and acting skills. It is none other than, Disha Patani. Today, we bring you the throwback to the time when the actress opened up on working with Salman Khan in ‘Radhe’ and also spoke about the age difference between them on screen. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Akshay Kumar are often paired with the young actresses in their films. Back in the day, fans wouldn’t really mind the age gap between the actor and actress but with changing times, the audience doesn’t support this idea anymore. Similarly, when Disha was paired opposite Salman in the film, she was only 28 at the time whereas the actor was 55.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Mid-Day in 2020, Disha Patani opened up on doing ‘Radhe’ opposite Salman Khan and also spoke about the age difference between them and if it bothers her. She said, “I have a management and I have to discuss the roles with them. But, the fact that I loved this role so much that I had to do it. Plus I don’t know if I ever get an opportunity of working with Salman sir again, so, I knew that I needed to do this.”

Disha Patani continued and added, “I mean there is an age gap which honestly in this film is managed because he’s shown as a young Salman who is in his late 20s. So, it was easier for people to understand and accept the equation.”

When the same thing was asked to Salman Khan in an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “Why? What age difference she is saying? I’m doing a film with a 17 year old now.”

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani opening up on romancing Salman Khan in a film? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Salman Khan After Hit-And-Run Case Drove Slow? Shooters Had Plan B To Kill Him Befriending His Security Guards? Sidhu Moose Wala’s Killers’; Deets Revealed [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram