Ever since Punjab Police got their hands on the main accused of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, now information is coming to the forefront. Things took an ugly turn when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s name popped up. Soon after the main accused – Kapil Pandit, Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav – were arrested in the Moose Wala murder case they revealed conducting a recce to the police as they were planning to attack the superstar.

For the unversed, the Dabangg actor came under the radar of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after his name got involved in the Blackbuck case. Reportedly, the gangsters even allegedly left a threatening letter outside his Mumbai residence.

Now here’s the latest update. The sharpshooters, Kapil Pandit, Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav have shockingly revealed to the police their attack on Salman Khan. If the latest reports are anything to go by then, the sharpshooters were staying on rent in an apartment in order to keep a close eye on Khan’s movements. In a prominent disclosure, Lawrence Bishnoi had plan B to kill Salman Khan.

According to a report in News18, the whole responsibility for killing Salman Khan was on Kapil Pandit. He along with Santosh Jadhav rented a room in Panvel in Mumbai’s Waze area, closer to his farmhouse and stayed there for one and a half months. They were ready for their attack as they were loaded with arms pistols, cartridges etc. The shooters were waiting for the right moment to launch the attack so much so that they had even learnt that after his hit-and-run case, his car runs at a very low speed.

Not only that, they even surveyed the road leading to his farmhouse and checked if it had potholes. If there were lots of potholes, then his car would not exceed 25kmph till the farmhouse. Another big revelation they have made is that they became friends with the security guards of Salman Khan’s farmhouse by becoming a fan of the actor so that they could get all the information about every movement of Salman Khan.

Reportedly, the shooters did come to his farmhouse to kill Salman Khan but they, fortunately, missed the attack.

