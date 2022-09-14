Kamaal R Khan has been making some harsh comments on Twitter for as long as one can remember. Little did he know that he would get arrested the minute he lands in Mumbai from Dubai. While that happened because of his remarks on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, rumours were rife that Karan Johar was behind it all. But KRK is now clarifying that neither KJo nor leading Bollywood stars are responsible for his jail time.

For the unversed, Kamaal R Khan had been behind the bars for as long as 10 days. Detailing his experience, he even took to his Twitter handle and shared that he allegedly lost 10 kgs. While the self-proclaimed critic was in jail, his son took over his handle and urged Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Devendra Fadnavis to help them.

In a new tweet, KRK wrote, “Many people are saying that @karanjohar was behind my arrest. No, it’s not true. #Karan #SRK #Aamir #Ajay #Akshay etc have nothing to do with my arrest.”

KRK has mentioned superstars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan but netizens cannot help but notice that he avoided Salman Khan’s name in the list.

A user reacted, “That means Sallu dada right ?”

Another wrote, “Ale ale salman ka naam nahi kya matlab salman ne ?? 😬😂 Ab sudhar jao.. spread love.. har actor ke liye achcha bolo sab Mehnat karte hain.. Aapko neg’ativity faila k unki image down karne ka koi haq nahi hai”

“Then who it is, dadu?” a comment read.

Another shared a picture of Salman Khan and questioned, “Ye Budhao tha?”

“Ok. #SelmonBhoi was behind your arrest,” another commented.

