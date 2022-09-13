A few days back, on September 2, the Multiplex Association of India had announced that on September 16, to celebrate National Cinema Day many multiplexes will offer moviegoers to watch cinema at Rs 75 ticket. However, the decision has been postponed. Figuring why? Well, let us tell you. Scroll down to read.

Every average movie ticket costs Rs 150 to 200. However, the MAI had decided to give tickets at Rs 75 on September 16 to the moviegoers to welcome more footfall at the theatres. However, amidst all of these, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra has been released and it has created a buzz around the nation.

Now, the MAI has postponed the date to one week later to safeguard the box office collection of the movie Brahmastra. As per a close source to the development who told Bollywood Hungama, “The MAI has decided to postpone the National Cinema Day by a week. It’ll now be held on Friday, September 23, instead of Friday, September 16.”

When the source was asked to give a proper reason behind it, the source responded, “The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is the dominant film at present and is doing great. It was strong even on Monday, which proves that it’ll do strong business on the second weekend too. Disney, who has released the movie, hence requested the multiplex association to push the celebrations by a week.”

“The MAI and the multiplex teams found merit in their request. We all know that Brahmastra is a very costly movie. It needs to daily clock a huge number to become a hit and the Rs. 75 offer might prove to be a dampener. The multiplexes are also grateful to Brahmastra as this is the film that ended the dry period at the box office. Therefore, they all agreed to Disney’s plea. The National Cinema Day will now be held on September 23, on Brahmastra’s third Friday,” he further added.

In another report by the outlet, an industry expert shared, “Brahmastra’s ticket rates have been inflated. Yet, audiences are coming in huge numbers. They’ll do so in the second weekend as well, regardless of the ticket prices, which is why it’s a practical move to not sell its ticket for dirt cheap prices on its eighth day.”

As per MAI, PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, City Pride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, Delite, and others will be participating in the event. In a statement, they said, “National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. It also celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this happen. It is an invitation to those moviegoers who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them, yet.”

Well, it seems like we have to wait for another week to enjoy movies at Rs 75. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

