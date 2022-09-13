Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for speaking her mind without a filter, sparked the nepotism debate a few years ago and it still continues. Several stars have spoken about it and the latest to speak on the topic is none other than Salman Khan.

Kangana ignited the nepotism fire by calling ace director Karan Johar “the flag-bearer of nepotism” on his chat show Koffee With Karan. Since then the actress had repeatedly attacked several star kids and often made headlines for it.

Now a video is going viral on social media, wherein Salman Khan is seen in conversation with senior journalist Shekhar Gupta. In the viral video, Salman took a low-key dig at Kangana Ranaut saying, “Ab jaake nepotism ka matlab pata chala jab Kangana ne nepotism ke baare mein baat ki hai.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor then added, “A manager cannot get a successful person to work. But, a management company can get work by being persistent with those people who are not doing well for themselves. But it only depends on how focused, and how hardworking that management company is. So most of them want to sign big stars, which is a damn good thing. But then they need to concentrate on people who have potential.”

“I myself worked with so many newcomers who have done really well at one point of time, but after that, their careers just diminished,” Salman Khan. Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 which will be slated to release on April 21, 2023. While Katrina Kaif will retain her role as Zoya in the spy action drama and Maneesha Sharma will be helming it. The superstar will also be seen in Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu.

