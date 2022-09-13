Bollywood is full of different equations between people – they are either friends, enemies, frenemies or colleagues who have respect for one another. Falling in the latter are Govinda and Shah Rukh Khan. Despite the ace comedy actor and the Badshah of B’wood never actually starring alongside each other, the former once spoke kind words for the Pathaan star.

Advertisement

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show once, Chi Chi got candid about SRK and spoke highly of why he respects and looks up to him. Read on to know all he had to say and watch the clip of the same below.

Advertisement

A while ago, an SRK fan page took to their Instagram handle and shared a clip from The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda praising Shah Rukh Khan. Not only did the Haseena Maan Jayegi actor call him the wisest, he even revealed why he feels like that. The Raja Babu star said, “Hum log se toh kahi gunna mujhe lagta hai ki Shah Rukh Khan bahut samajhdaar raha hai – he takes the right decision (I think among all of us, Shah Rukh was always the wisest. He makes the right decisions).”

Further praising Shah Rukh Khan and revealing why he feels he’s wise, Govinda said, “Sabse pehle unhone pyaar apne aap se kiya aur bahut hi pada likha hai. Uski age ke liye mujhe lagata hai – hum jitne jo actors hai, bahut choti se age mein usse woh sab samaj mein aa gaya joh hum sabko… (The first person he fell in love with was himself. He is very well educated. He got to know things about the industry at such a young age that even actors like me didn’t).”

Check out the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK ARMY (@srk__army)

Commenting on the video, fans wrote, “It takes a great man to say “another man is great“ Another added, “true man, SRK really did a long struggle …he is what he is with his own struggle nobody handed him nthng…” A third commented “Both are self-made and great actors”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest on-screen appearance has been through a cameo in Brahmastra. He is also gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan – Deepika Padukone, John Abraham co-starrer will release on January 25, 2023, Atlee’s Jawan, – releasing June 2, 2023, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki – also starring Taapsee Pannu and releasing on December 22, 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Mahima Chaudhry Once Exposed The Dark Side Of Bollywood: “They Only Wanted A Virgin Who Had Not Kissed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram