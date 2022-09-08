There is no doubt that the Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, are among the top actor in Bollywood who have maintained their stardom for decades. While we have seen Aamir & Salman and Salman & SRK appear alongside each other on the silver screen, the Pathaan actor and the Laal Singh Chadha actor haven’t –except for a cameo in Pehla Nasha.

Today, we bring you an old interview video of the Joh Jeeta Wohi Sikander actor talking about the Swadesh star. In it, he shared his views on his movie choices, his rapport with the media and how efficient his PR team is. Read on.

Commenting on Shah Rukh Khan’s film choice and what he thinks of it, Aamir Khan said he thinks the Badshah plays it safe. As heard in this Reddit video, the Ghajini actor said, “Bade banners ke sath kaam karne unko pasand hai, woh safe khelte hai. He wants to be safe and sure ki mai kiske saath kam kar raha hu – bada banner ho. Ya woh ek hi kissim kia film karna zyada passand karta hai. Zyada tar woh romantic filme karte hai aur yeh aachi baath hai. And I think his audience likes him in doing that.”

Continuing talking about Shah Rukh Khan and his rapport with the media, Aamir Khan added, “Woh media ke saath bahut gul milke rehte hai, yeh bhi aahci baath hai…” He went on to say that he too tries to be as friendly with the paps, but admitted that he doesn’t think he is successful at it.

Talking about SRK’s PR and how good they are, Aamir said, “PR unka bahot aacha hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki yeh unke bahut aache tarah handle karte hai. Media ko kis tarah use karna yeh unko bahut aache tarah se aata hai… yeh unki strengths hai.”

Check out Aamir Khan talking about Shah Rukh Khan in this old video here:

Do you agree with this opinion of Aamir Khan about Shah Rukh Khan – especially when it comes to choosing his projects? Let us know in the comments below.

