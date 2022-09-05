From the past few months, Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan has been making headlines for multiple reasons. Right from opening up about being out of work to commenting on his brother Aamir Khan’s work or marriage, he surely knows how to grab the limelight. Recently, the star brother has spilt the beans on receiving an offer from the reality show Bigg Boss.

The show which is hosted by Salman Khan is all set to return with its 16th season and a lot of names of the tentative contestants surface every now and then.

On August 24, Faissal Khan took to Instagram to share the good news with fans and followers that he got two offers. He revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss which he has rejected. Another offer he has got is of a TV show. The former actor is heard saying in the video, “Hi guys, how is everybody? Mujhe thoda viral fever ho gaya tha pichle kuch dino se…par ab mein kaafi behtar hun, dawa khai mene. I spoke to many of my friends and learnt that even they have got it as it is in the air. So please take care. Aaj khushi ka din hai mere liye because I got two offers today.”

“One was for Bigg Boss but I declined it. There was another offer for a TV serial. I am quite excited that people are thinking about me and considering me. I am happy. Please pray for me that I get some good work so I can try and entertain you all be it a web series or a film. Thank you, bye.”

Commenting on Faissal Khan’s video a user asked him to not miss such an opportunity and said, “Go for bigboss don’t miss this golden opportunity.” Another said, “Mujhe lgta hai aap ko #BigBoss me jana cahiye waha pe aap apnana opinion bebaaki se rakh sakte hai.” A comment also read, “Bigg boss lelo life ban jaygi.” Check out the vide below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faissal Khan (@faissal.khan)

Meanwhile, a few days before his video, self-claimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan had Tweeted about Faissal Khan’s interview where he had commented about Aamir Khan. His Tweet read, “Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan said in his interview:- Aamir से बुरा इंसान दुनिया में कोई दूसरा नहीं है! जो इंसान अपने बाप का नहीं हुवा, अपनी family का नहीं हुवा, वो देश का क्या होगा! And I am sure his family members know him more than others.”

Coming back, Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere from September-end or October start. For more updates on such updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

