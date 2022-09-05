Recently, Bollywood’s self-claimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan landed in trouble when he was taken into custody over his Tweets about the late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Not only that we also reported that a complaint has been filed against him by an actress and fitness model who accused him of molesting her. In her complaint, she revealed that KRK allegedly drugged her and tried to have s*x with her.

As of now, KRK is under judicial custody for 14 days. The Deshdroshi actor had applied for bail and its hearing is now slated for today, Sept 5.

Now recently, the veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has Tweeted in support of KRK and while calling out a ‘conspiracy’ behind his arrest. Taking to Twitter, the actor-turned-politician posted a series of Tweets where he called KRK a ‘self-made man’ who has no fears to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction.

Shatrughan Sinha Tweeted, “One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the ‘KRK’ is a self made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society,” “on his own. His biggest asset has been his confidence, he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn’t shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution,” he wrote in his next tweet.

on his own. His biggest asset has been his confidence, he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn't shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 5, 2022

The actor-turned-politician then went on to add, “even if not accepted. He seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind!”

even if not accepted. He seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 5, 2022

Shatrughan Sinha’s Tweet got netizens divided. While a section agrees with the actor, other half think otherwise. Commenting in his Tweet a user wrote, “He is not a critic. A critic’s criticism is limited to the film, story, acting, etc. He unleashes personal vendetta against individual. His remarks are just not personal but crass, grotesque & malicious. In the name of freedom, one can’t cross boundaries, frequently that too…”

“More than that his knowledge about films, cinema is miniscule but he claims to have thorough knowledge about what goes in people’s bedrooms. He is a gossip monger, an obnoxious clown who isn’t funny at all & a rumor mill. We will call him a critic some other day, may be,” said another user. A few also told that actor that KRK often gives hate speeches.

What are your thoughts on Shatrughan Sinha’s series of Tweets? Do let us know

