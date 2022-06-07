Aryan Khan, was embroiled in the controversy last year after he was taken into custody for alleged possession of the illegal substances. More than anyone Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan went through a harsh time due to court trials and other stuff. While the young star was in the jail, many came out in support of him including a few prominent Bollywood stars. Among them was veteran star Shatrughan Sinha who voiced his opinion for Aryan’s justice.

For the unversed, Khan was caught with 7 others on the ship named Cordelia, which was sailing from Mumbai to Goa. He was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). After days of trial, he was out on bail within a month.

As per recent reports, Aryan Khan was given a clean chit and NCB’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that he was not a part of a ‘larger drugs conspiracy’. Talking about the same, Shatrughan Sinha says he is happy that Aryan got the clean chit but he complains that Shah Rukh Khan still hasn’t thanked him for the support nor he sent him any thank you card. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Talking to News Nation, Shatrughan Sinha if Aryan Khan’s case made him feel concerned in any way as a parent, he said, “It would be a matter of concern for any parent. The way Aryan was treated, the manner in which negative stories were spun about him… We all feel vindicated today for having supported him, now that he’s been proven to be innocent. As a parent, I felt Shah Rukh Khan’s pain. Even if he was guilty, instead of rehabilitating him, (they locked him up)…”

“I should also say that, as expected, I didn’t receive a thank you card from Shah Rukh, even though I was maybe the most prominent voice standing up for Aryan in all of Mumbai. But I have a habit of calling a spade a spade, and for standing up for what is right. I stood up against what I believed was an injustice. As far as Shah Rukh is concerned, I didn’t receive any thanks or a thank you card from him,” he added.

Although Shah Rukh Khan didn’t reach out to the veteran actor, but Shatrughan Sinha feels happy that his lawyer Satish Maneshinde spoke with him. Further in the interview, when Sinha was asked if he tried to speak with SRK, to this, the actor said, “No, absolutely not. Why would I, I don’t need work from him. I don’t need to get in touch with him, in fact, he should have gotten in touch with me. But, to be fair to him, he didn’t ask me for support either.”

