Shah Rukh Khan is on roll and how! After a long hiatus, the superstar has decided to return to the silver screen with not just one but three films. Well, that’s how King Khan rolls! After sharing the teaser of Pathaan, SRK announced his next with MBBS director Rajkumar Hirani, However, while SRK fans were celebrating his return, news of him testing positive for COVID-19 has got many of his fans sad. Wishes have been pouring in ever since the Badshah of Bollywood took to social media to inform his fans that he has tested positive for COVID.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film hit the screens in December 2018.

Advertisement

In today’s piece of throwback stories, we will tell you about the time when filmmaker Sajid Khan had said that SRK could’ve become the Prime Minister. Yes, you heard that right! We got our hands on a video that is shared by Wild Films India on Instagram. In the clip, the filmmaker called him a person more of intelligence and less of talent. Sajid Khan is heard saying, “I think Shah Rukh is 49 per cent talent and 51 per cent intelligence. That’s a very deadly combination. If 15-20 years ago, had he (SRK) pursued a career in politics, and not showbiz, he would have been the country’s prime minister today.”

Sajid Khan also said, “Shah Rukh Khan is the kind of star who comes after a gap of 20 years. Amitabh Bachchan became such a huge star 20-30 years ago, so I think, a star of Shah Rukh’s level will only come after a considerable gap of at least two decades.”

“Shah Rukh Khan is the kind of star who comes after a gap of 20 years. Amitabh Bachchan became such a huge star 20-30 years ago, so I think, a star of Shah Rukh’s level will only come after a considerable gap of at least two decades,” said Sajid Khan while speaking about SRK’s popularity.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan’s work diary is everything exciting. Recently, the superstar surprised one and all when he announced his 3rd film after a break. SRK will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan. That apart he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and War director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan in the pipeline where he will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Must Read: Did Ranbir Kapoor Just Compare Brahmastra To Marvel? Says “…Will Connect To A Large Audience”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram