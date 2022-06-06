Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial Brahmastra – starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, is without a doubt one of the most anticipated films for the last couple of years. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the teaser of the September 2022 release was unveiled a few days ago and gave fans a sneak peek of the entire cast and their characters.

Now, in a recent interview, the Barfi actor opened up about the upcoming fantasy adventure film. Not just that, it even seems like he just compared it to Marvel saying Ayan was creating his own superhero world with his Astraverse. Read on to know all he said.

While interacting with Variety recently, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial, saying, “Brahmastra is deep rooted in Indian culture, and we had the opportunity to create our own Marvel, which Ayan is trying to do with his Astraverse. Any film, any good compelling story, made in your culture, in an authentic way, in a true form, will connect to a large audience.”

Continuing further, Ranbir Kapoor said that he and now-wife Alia Bhatt were sitting and dreaming about this film with Ayan Mukerji. He added that they are three best friends and are ‘really excited and really privileged’ to be part of Brahmastra. The Animal actor said, “A part of this vision so selfishly as an actor that I would do it over and over again.”

For those who don’t know, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy epic. Talking about it, RK said, “Brahmastra is not an end in itself, but it’s a means to a larger end.” He also added that they have three parts ahead of them and they also have the potential to take the storytelling in many diverse directions.

Set to release on September 9, 2022, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will release in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will see Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Shiva and Alia Bhatt the part of Isha. Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film will also reportedly see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

